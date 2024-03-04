Iowa beats Ohio State; Clark passes Pistol Pete
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
Clark added another record to her incredible career Sunday. She's now the all-time leading scorer for both men and women after passing Pete Maravich.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
With just seven points to go, Caitlin Clark is about to break another record. Here's how to watch.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
