Iowa Avenue pedestrian tunnel to be replaced this summer; Riverside bridge project paused

A sign signals the closure of the pedestrian tunnel under the Iowa Avenue bridge in Iowa City.

Repairs are coming to the Iowa Avenue pedestrian underpass this summer, months after it closed to the public.

The route allows residents and students to pass underneath the road near the intersection with Riverside Drive, where there is no crosswalk. It was closed in August 2023 after an inspection found the pathway approaching the underpass was deteriorating.

There also was significant cracking in the underpass, shown in photos posted on social media in the days leading up to the closure. The project will cost the city roughly $225,000.

The railings on the adjacent spiral walkway and on the nearby pedestrian bridge over Riverside Drive were set to be replaced, as well. However, delays in acquiring the needed steel would put that $1.25 million project outside of the summer timeframe.

The bridge is not structurally deficient and does not pose any risk to pedestrians using it or vehicles below, City Engineer Jason Havel said.

The university had asked the city to complete the work on the bridge during the summer as it receives heavy use from students and the community when school is in session.

Under a two-decade-long agreement between the city, the state Department of Transportation and UI, Iowa City and the university will each be responsible for 25% of the cost of the bridge work, or $312,500 apiece.

The project is expected to be bid later this year to provide additional time for a contractor to order the steel. Construction will then begin in summer 2025 and is slated for completion before the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

