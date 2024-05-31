Iowa AG resumes payments for rape victims' emergency contraceptives, but not for abortion

The Iowa Attorney General's Office will resume paying for emergency contraceptives — the so-called "morning after" pill — for victims of sexual assault in Iowa after pausing reimbursement for more than a year in conjunction with an audit.

However, Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird, a staunch abortion opponent, said she will permanently end the office's practice of reimbursing in rare cases where a sexual assault victim seeks an abortion following an attack.

Since taking office in January 2023, Bird had paused the office's longstanding practice to pay for morning-after pills and, in rare cases, abortions for victims of sexual assault during the duration of a "top-down, bottom-up" audit of victim services.

On Friday, Bird announced the results of that audit and the fact that her office will resume reimbursements for emergency contraceptives.

"I agree that Plan B contraceptive prescriptions for victims to prevent pregnancy should be reimbursed," Bird said during a press conference Friday. "The office will reimburse all pending victim claims for Plan B contraceptives and continue reimbursing providers moving forward.

"However, Iowa will not use public dollars to pay for abortions."

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird speaks with members of a new antisemitic task force at the Iowa Holocaust Memorial at Iowa Capitol on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa.

During the pause, Bird said her office received "around 400" requests for reimbursement for emergency contraceptives administered to sexual assault victims, which her office will now pay.

At the same time, the office received one request for reimbursement for an abortion, which it will not pay.

Iowa law and federal regulations require the state to pay for many of the expenses facing assault survivors who seek medical help, such as the costs of forensic examinations and treatments for sexually transmitted infections.

Under Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat who held office for 40 years, the Attorney General's Office also covered the cost of sexual assault victims' emergency contraception and occasional abortions, despite not being specifically required by state law.

'Our audit has revealed a cracked system,' Attorney General Brenna Bird says

In addition to ending contraception and abortion coverage for victims, Bird announced several other findings of the audit Friday.

The Register reported in April that Bird's office is working to restart an automatic notification service to let victims know when their abusers are served with a protective order, or when that order is about to expire.

A previous version of that service, which is required by state law, was discontinued in 2019. The new system is not yet operational, but Bird says she has hired a dedicated coordinator for the project and that it is "a high priority."

Other issues addressed during the audit include preventing victims from receiving incorrect notifications that their abuser was being released from custody, ensuring victim service grant recipients are complying with the terms of those grants, and improving Iowa's tracking system for sexual assault evidence kits.

Big funding boost for sexual assault nurses

Bird also announced what she called the first funding increase in two decades for Iowa's sexual assault nurses.

Certified sexual assault nurse examiners provide emergency care and collect evidence from sexual assault victims, but Bird said Iowa has a persistent shortage of such nurses, leading to lengthy delays for some victims. The current compensation of $200 per exam has not been changed since 2005, Bird said.

On Friday, Bird announced her office is doubling that to $400 per examination. Nurses also for the first time can get reimbursement for mileage driving to and from examinations, which she hopes will make it easier to access care in rural parts of the state.

"We do not want someone who's going to a hospital to report an assault to go away without an exam," Bird said. "They might not come back, or key evidence might be lost."

Currently there are about 470 trained nurse examiners in Iowa, Bird said, and she hopes the increased compensation will encourage more nurses to complete sexual assault nurse examiner training.

