iOS update bug suggests Palestinian flag with 'Jerusalem,' prompting online controversy

Apple is receiving questions and complaints online after some users noticed that the most recent iOS update suggests the Palestinian flag emoji when users type in "Jerusalem."

Rachel Riley, a British author and television presenter, called it a "double-standard" and "a form of antisemitism," in a post on X asking Apple CEO Tim Cook to explain the update. Riley, a self-described Jewish woman, said that typing in other cities does not suggest a national flag, "let alone the wrong one."

Jerusalem's nationality has been disputed throughout the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has roots in pre-biblical times but today is six-months into its modern escalation in the war in Gaza.

USA TODAY confirmed that the updated software prompts the Palestinian flag in the English (UK) keyboard when typing in "Jerusalem" in messaging apps. However, the suggestion does not appear in the English (US) keyboard.

Apple said the predictive emoji behavior is unintentional and will be fixed in the next iOS update.

Screenshot of iPhone English (UK) keyboard suggesting Palestinian flag with the word 'Jerusalem.' The company has said it is a bug that will be fixed in the next update.

Israeli officials claim Jerusalem as the capital

In 1917, a British politician wrote what became known as the Balfour Declaration, indicating the government's support for "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people."

What followed was surge in Jewish migration to the region as they fled persecution during World War II, but in the process, many Palestinians were displaced.

Jerusalem has been one of the disputed territories in the arrangement. In 1948, it was split into two after the Arab-Israeli war: Israel controlled the western part of the city and Jordan controlled the east. But in 1967, Israel captured the entire city.

While most nations do not recognize Jerusalem as belonging to Israelis or Palestinians, Israel claims the city as its capital. In a controversial move, former president Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017.

War in Gaza stokes controversy worldwide

Controversies over the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict have been amplified since Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas militants launched a brutal attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people.

In the six months that followed that day, 30,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza. The region is also difficult to access, leaving many civilians displaced and facing famine.

People have taken to the streets to protest for release of Israeli hostages and to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Those speaking out in support of both Israelis and Palestinians on social media have received threats, dampening efforts of other content creators trying to fight antisemitism and anti-Muslim sentiment.

The issue is becoming an increasing part of domestic politics as well, as some donors and voters are withholding their support for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign over his handling of the conflict.

