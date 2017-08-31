IOC warns 2018 Olympic organizers of white elephant venues

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during an interview at the headquarters of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Bach said Saturday he sees "no reason for any immediate concern" about tensions on the Korean Peninsula affecting next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Christopher Bodeen)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has warned organizers in Pyeongchang they risk creating white elephants from 2018 Winter Games venues.

In a final full inspection visit before the Feb. 9 opening ceremony, an IOC panel predicted a successful Olympics but says "definitive legacy use for several venues is still outstanding."

The IOC says it "has once again requested that final plans be presented as a priority."

An IOC statement after a three-day visit by its coordination panel did not mention political tensions fueled by North Korea's missile testing program.

On a weekend visit to China, North Korea's closest ally, IOC President Thomas Bach said there was no immediate concern because the Pyeongchang Games were "appreciated by all the national Olympic committees and by the governments."