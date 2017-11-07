IOC suspends Frank Fredericks over French corruption charges

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has suspended Frank Fredericks, four days after he was charged in a French investigation of suspected bribery in the 2016 Olympic host city vote.

The IOC says "considering the gravity and urgency of the situation and its impact on the reputation of the IOC, the IOC (executive board) decides to suspend Mr. Frank Fredericks from all the rights, prerogatives and functions deriving from his quality as an IOC member."

Fredericks, a four-time Olympic sprint medalist from Namibia, was an IOC board member when he accepted a $300,000 payment eight years ago on the day Rio de Janeiro was picked as 2016 host.

On Friday, French prosecutors announced preliminary charges against Fredericks of passive corruption and money laundering.

He denies wrongdoing.