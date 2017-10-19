IOC expects decisions on Russian doping cases next month

Investigators at the International Olympic Committee expect to have "a number" of Russian doping cases from the Sochi Olympics resolved by the end of November.

The leader of an IOC delegation in charge of reviewing 28 cases wrote to the head of the IOC Athletes Commission this week to update the timeline of cases stemming from a report detailing a Russian doping scheme in Sochi and beforehand.

Denis Oswald said of the 28 cases his committee is reviewing, priority has been given to those involving athletes looking to compete at next year's Olympics in Pyeongchang. Top priority goes to six cross-country skiers whose provisional suspensions expire Oct. 31.

Oswald also said his committee would rule on these athletes' results for Sochi, but will not determine their eligibility for Pyeongchang, instead handing over evidence to their respective sports federations to decide.