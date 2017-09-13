IOC to award Olympics to Paris and LA for 2024 and 2028

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks at a press conference after the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After a debacle in Boston, the U.S. Olympic Committee turned to Los Angeles to host the Olympics. That city commissioned a poll showing 88 percent of its residents supported bringing the Olympics back to Southern California. That overarching public support has been a cornerstone of the city's bid, even though there are questions about whether anyone in Los Angeles is all that excited about an event that is still 11 years away. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — This time, no unpleasant surprises for Los Angeles and Paris. The Olympics are all but in the bag.

The French capital is set to be confirmed as the Olympic host in 2024, with the 2028 Games going to Los Angeles.

The two cities are getting the hosting rights without the usual dramatic vote. The IOC decided to award two games at the same time, and LA later abandoned its bid for 2024 during negotiations with the IOC and Paris.

Paris last hosted the games in 1924. It bid unsuccessfully for the games of 1992, 2008 and 2012.

LA hosted the 1984 Games. The last American city to bid for the Summer Games was Chicago, losing the 2016 Olympic vote to Rio de Janeiro.