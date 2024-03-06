Inzunza takes early lead in Chula Vista City Council District 3 race

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Michael Inzunza has taken an early lead in the Chula Vista City Council District 3 race, early results in the primary election showed Tuesday night.

As of 8 p.m., Inzunza received about 50% of the vote, followed by Leticia Munguia and Daniel D. Rice-Vazquez with about 17% and 15%, respectively, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

The two candidates with the most votes will head to a runoff election to replace District 3 Councilmember Alonso Gonzalez, who is expected to be in the role until December.

Inzunza currently serves as Chula Vista Commissioner and works for the California School Boards Association representing school districts in the region.

District 3 covers the southeast portion of Chula Vista.

The first batch of results were largely from mail-in ballots, those submitted via drop boxes prior to Monday, March 4 and other early voting opportunities.

Unofficial results will continue to roll-in throughout the remainder of the week and into next, as the county Registrar of Voters office continues to count ballots cast either in-person or mailed in on election day.

The results will not be considered official until they are certified by the Registrar, which will occur sometime before April 4.

