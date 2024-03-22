Invisible obstacles: some AI recruiter tools are biased against working moms

For all of its undeniable benefits in the workplace, AI could be the ultimate frenemy of certain cohorts, among them working mothers.

Recent research at New York University (NYU) raised eyebrows late last year when it unveiled AI’s uncomfortable secret: it has been weeding out and binning the applications of candidates who have an extended gap on their resumé, a move that disproportionately punishes those who have taken maternity leave or leave for other parental reasons.

The study examined bias in advanced AI systems known as Large Language Models (LLMs) when used in the hiring process, specifically Chat GPT3.5, Google Bard and Anthropic’s Claude.

And while AI is efficient and effective at recruitment screening – and ironically its use was intended to democratize the hiring process – it’s far from neutral in practice.

AI has excluded qualified female candidates

In fact, not only do some algorithms show the sort of gender bias that would be borderline illegal if demonstrated by a human hiring manager, AI has been demonstrated to exclude qualified female candidates if their resumé shows a recent gap.

And as all carers and working mothers know, noticeable career gaps are unavoidable, often due to family- or maternity-related responsibilities. As if moms returning to work didn’t have it hard enough; now even AI is imposing a motherhood penalty.

This inequality, if unaddressed, could become endemic to the hiring process, because almost overnight AI has become the default first-round judge in job candidate assessment. It is estimated that in the U.S., roughly 75% of all resumés are “read” by a bot first.

An earlier survey by Harvard Business School had already found that excellent candidates were often rejected by AI due to “knockout criteria” – in half of cases, these included a gap on a resumé of longer than six months.

AI domination of resumé screening happened so quickly that only now are laws being enacted to limit its damage. In the U.S. late last year, legislators introduced the Algorithmic Accountability Act, a bill originally introduced back in 2019 and now resurrected. It aims to identify and prevent bias in gender, race and other factors when AI is used as a screening tool.

In October 2023, meanwhile, President Biden issued a pioneering Executive Order that aims to manage the risks of artificial intelligence (AI), while New York State was first to bring in a law requiring AI tools used in hiring to be audited for bias.

It means that as lawmakers catch on, employers will have to begin to exercise caution in their use of automated language-model recruiting tools, and be more transparent about their use. All of which is good news for workers… and for women.

Seeking to place your skillset with a firm where equality matters? Browse hundreds of jobs with great employers at The Hill Jobs Board.

Arctic Campaign Director, Alaska Wilderness League, Washington

Join the Alaska Wilderness League as Arctic Campaign Director, and you’ll be responsible for the development and implantation of a creative, integrated advocacy strategy and national campaign to successfully defend America’s Arctic from oil and gas development. The successful candidate will have a minimum of seven’ years experience in issue and/or electoral campaign work or a related field, and have a strong track record of collaborative team leadership among partners with diverse perspectives and backgrounds. This role comes with a generous benefits package, including a flexible spending account for eligible medical, childcare or elder care expenses, parental leave and PTO. Read more here.

Engineering Manager, Consumer Identity Foundations, Netflix, CA

Based in California, Netflix prides itself on its culture of diversity and inclusion. Its Consumer Identity Foundations team is now hiring an Engineering Manager. The ideal person for this exciting, fast-paced role is an inclusive leader with a strong technical background as well as experience in managing teams of diverse talent. Innovation and long-term impactful solutions are your forté, and you will oversee the development of infrastructure that enables great product experiences. Find out more about this open position.

Senior Product Manager, PayPal, Chicago

In gender equality, PayPal has put its money where its mouth is, and continues to be a major investor in global not-for-profit women’ s empowerment efforts. It also aims to “democratize” financial services. Its Chicago base is now recruiting for a Senior Product Manager to help build the next generation of AI-driven developer experience. You will help develop a strategy for leveraging industry standard AI platforms, elicit requirements, define success metrics and partner harmoniously with UX and UR teams. Find out more and apply directly.

Seeking a career change, a step up or a fresh start? The Hill Jobs has a wide variety of new roles you can browse today

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.