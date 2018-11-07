Instant view: Investor reaction after Democrats capture U.S. House majority

(Reuters) - Democrats rode a wave of dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, giving them the opportunity to block Trump's agenda and open his administration to intense scrutiny.

In midterm elections two years after he won the White House, Trump and his fellow Republicans expanded their majority in the U.S. Senate following a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race, immigration and other cultural issues.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS - U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent. MSCI's all-country world index was up 0.19 percent.

BONDS - The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield fell to a session low of 3.18 percent.

DOLLAR - The US dollar index was down 0.38 percent.

COMMENTARY:

DOUG BIBEN, FOUNDER AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT BCM, LOS ANGELES

“It was a good enough night for the president…there wasn’t a ‘Blue Wave.’ I think it was a pretty good night for the markets and the U.S. economy. If we were to see fiscal stimulus, it would come in the form of infrastructure. That could be the big stimulus coming if you can put together a coalition. You can spin a tax cut politically for the rich but infrastructure is about jobs. I think that is the likely scenario. Right now, the economy is strong and companies are doing well with interest rates still low and with less regulation.”

JUAN PEREZ, SENIOR CURRENCY TRADER, TEMPUS, INC, WASHINGTON

"Things fell as expected, so we have to see if the House will affect the trade conflict. This really was what markets priced-in. We may see some recovery from major counterparts, but that alludes more to a natural recovery after the greenback gained by over 2.5 percent throughout October."

ED AL-HUSSAINY, SENIOR RATES AND CURRENCY ANALYST, COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS, MINNEAPOLIS

"Assets are reacting overnight to shifting probabilities around the consensus view that Democrats will take the House; the probability of a Republicans losing their Senate majority remains trivial."

"A break of 1.13 in euro/dollar and 3.25 in 10-year Treasury yields are significant short term technical levels. We are watching for potential spillover effects to other risk assets. In the short term, a Republican loss in the House, although in line with consensus expectations, should nevertheless amplify risk market volatility, detract from positive sentiment, and be positive for US rates."

"Long dollar and short Treasury futures positioning is relatively stretched going into tonight and could exaggerate short term moves in these prices."

"We are confident that these overnight moves will have next to no bearing on the medium-term direction of asset prices as participants digest the final outcome and the 2019 legislative agenda starts to take shape over the next several months."

NICK TWIDALE, ANALYST, RAKUTEN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY

"There was some fear and risk of a sensationalist result today but it has come out as expected. It is a good result for consistency in the market.

"We'll see a couple of days of risk-on trading on the back of these results. Then we'll go back to closely analyzing the U.S.-China situation. There will be a lot of focus on the Trump-Xi meeting after the G20. The next time Trump speaks on trade there will be a lot of attention to what he says.

"Based on today's results, it looks like it will be difficult for the Trump administration to pursue its agenda."

MICHAEL PURVES, HEAD OF EQUITY DERIVATIVES STRATEGY, WEEDEN & CO, NEW YORK

"The surprise was that there was no surprise. I think everyone was bracing for any possible, crazy scenario to show itself tonight but it basically looks like the baseline consensus forecast was correct. If the futures are up now and they stay up it's because there is an uncertainty factor that is now out of the market."

"Everything is playing out pretty normally."

"What's important for the market is that this big event is now behind us and we know what we are dealing with. Obviously Trump will be on the back foot, he will be playing more defense and less offense going forward, but the market would have expected it."

"We have a bit of divided government but that's not necessarily market negative,"

"It's going to moderate the Trump agenda, but the big stuff on tax is done and on deregulation it's not clear that a Democratic House would change that too much."