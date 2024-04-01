An investment in rural libraries: Story City begins work on $3.5 million library addition

Bertha Bartlett Public Library in Story City, Iowa. The Picture taken on Tuesday, March 20, 2024.

Story City has broken ground on its much-anticipated library expansion.

Bertha Bartlett Public Library, which turned 100 in 2022, will grow its facility with an enclosed courtyard on the southwest corner and an addition on the east side. Construction on the almost $3.5 million project started Wednesday, March 27.

Story City Library Director Tara Turner said the library wanted to expand to meet its programming needs.

"Our numbers have grown to the point that we cannot hold large programming events at the library, because there's not a room big enough to accommodate the number of patrons we have," Turner said.

A $1 million donation helped fuel fundraising campaign

The library spent the last two years fundraising, generating $2.3 million in donations from private businesses and local residents. The remaining funds were secured through private donations and grants the library and library director received.

Turner has been impressed with the generosity of Story City residents since she took over as library director in the fall.

"That is a pretty amazing feat for that amount of money," Turner said.

Dr. Frances Bartlett Kinne's estate donated $1.6 million to the expansion project. Kinne was the daughter of Bertha Bartlett, the town’s first full-time librarian and library namesake.

"She was a great patron to the library with her generosity through the years in addition to this final donation," Turner said.

Kinne also gifted the library with her custom-made Steinway piano, which was another motivator for library expansion. Additional space was needed to accommodate the piano and future recitals and other performances.

The library's special collections will be moved to a small room that will double as a meeting space.

Expansion scaled back from initial plan

The Story City library originally hoped to build a two-story addition, adding another 10,000 square feet to its current 8,200 facility. But, the project hit a barrier when bids came in at roughly $3.3 million last July — higher than the initial $3.1 million estimate.

"Our construction costs came in after COVID and those went up drastically," Turner said. "The plan needed to be scaled back in order to meet the budget."

The library eventually exceeded its fundraising goal after reducing the expansion to a single-level addition. The project was rebid last October and awarded to Kingland Construction Services in December.

The project is now centered around a 5,000-square-foot addition that will be built in the adjacent former Tekippe Photography studio, which the library purchased in 2019.

The children’s area will be expanded while two new rooms will be built for storage.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

