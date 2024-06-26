Investigators still look for suspect in a fatal downtown Macon beating. New photos shared

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released new photos Tuesday of a man suspected of bludgeoning a homeless man to death in a downtown Macon Alley more than a month ago.

Albert Kenneth Knight Jr., 59, was sleeping in an alley behind the Blacksmith Shop event venue when he was killed on May 26. Investigators said Knight had been “struck several times in the head.” The killing was believed to have happened a while before deputies arrived on scene around midnight.

The newly released photos were captured on downtown cameras the same day of the alleged killing, according to Lt. Linda Howard, public information officer with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The photos show the suspect wearing a teal t-shirt, gray shorts and tennis shoes and a white hard hat.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released new photos on Wednesday of a man suspected of bludgeoning a homeless man to death in an alley last month.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage of the suspect earlier this month and asked the public for help identifying him. The footage was taken the same day as the killing and shows the suspect walking down the street in glasses, a baseball cap, denim jeans, black shoes and a shirt that says “Hilton Head Island Bike Shop” in white text.

Anyone with information about the man can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.