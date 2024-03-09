Investigators step up search for Belnavis, suspected Worcester gunman; reward offered

WORCESTER — The state police and U.S. Marshals Service are offering a reward for help in tracking down Dejan D. Belnavis, wanted in the shooting of a mother and daughter on Englewood Avenue.

On Saturday morning, the state police distributed an online poster with a picture of Belnavis below a heading of "Wanted."

Belnavis, 27, has been on the run since Tuesday afternoon, when Chasity, 27, and Zella Nunez, 11, were shot to death as they sat in a car on Englewood Avenue.

Belnavis and a second man, Karel Mangual, 28, were soon identified as suspects. Mangual was taken into custody in a traffic stop in Main South on Wednesday.

Police in Worcester and departments throughout the region have been on the lookout for Belnavis since the shooting. His photograph was widely distributed.

Authorities said surveillance footage indicated he was in Hartford the night of the shooting.

Belnavis, with a most recent address of Toronita Avenue, has a long criminal record, mostly for drugs and domestic violence. Like Mangual, he has been associated with gangs, court records show.

Mangual is being held without bail and is due to return to Central District Court for a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday.

The "Wanted" poster lists a reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about Belnavis is asked to call the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehenstion Section at 1-800-Kapture.

