Investigators searching for suspect after armored truck robbery in Denver, sheriff’s office says

Investigators in Lincoln County are trying to find the person who they say attempted to rob an armored truck.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Webbs Road and NC-16 Business in Denver.

Witnesses gave deputies a generic description of the robber saying it was a man, armed with a handgun in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

