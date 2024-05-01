Investigators searching for additional victims after arrest made in Loveland thefts

A Loveland-area man has been arrested and accused by law enforcement officials of committing a series of thefts from businesses and construction sites, and Larimer County investigators say they are concerned additional victims may exist.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office began investigating these thefts in September after someone reported a stolen jet ski in south Loveland, according to a news release. Additional thefts were reported over the next several months in the south Loveland and Berthoud areas, primarily at businesses and construction sites.

After several months of investigating, the sheriff's office said deputies identified a suspect through evidence discovered linking him to multiple locations where these thefts were reported in south Loveland, Berthoud and Johnstown.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Kate Kimble said she couldn't provide any more details about what kinds of evidence investigators used to identify this suspect due to the pending criminal case.

The suspect, 51-year-old Craig Clemons, was arrested in early April, and faces 23 charges, including eight counts of felony burglary and six counts of felony theft.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Clemons' home prior to his arrest where they say they found several of the items reported stolen as well as other items they believe to be stolen.

Anyone who had building materials, home appliances or construction tools stolen in the last several months who has not reported that theft to law enforcement can fill out an online form and a sheriff's office investigator will contact you if your stolen item is a match to an item found by investigators.

The form can be filled out via this online link. Investigators are asking anyone who is filling out this form to be as specific and detailed as possible.

Anyone with information about this case can also contact Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at 970-498-5542.

Clemons is out of jail on a $20,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court May 30.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County man arrested in business, construction site thefts