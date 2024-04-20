Investigators search for answers in homicide of a woman on Universe Avenue

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — There’s still no caution tape or any sign of a homicide investigation at a duplex in Oildale, after officers discovered a dead woman with her hands tied behind her back.

“It’s very scary,” said next door neighbor, Joseph Horner. “It’s a very scary thought to be living right next door to the home.”

It happened Friday, April 12, at 221 Universe Avenue. Joseph Horner fears the woman who died is his neighbor.

“I came home Friday night from dinner with my wife and there were 15 cop cars here,” said Horner.

Horner works as a security officer. He said the kind woman who lived alone and mowed her own grass at the “creepy location”, usually stops and says hello every week.

That was more than 2 weeks ago.

“She would come over once a week and say hello, go do her shopping and come back home.”

According to a warrant filed in Superior Kern Court, on April 12, a woman arrived at the boarded up apartment and found the victim’s body. The woman who found the dead body told deputies there was a man in the apartment with the dead woman. The man with gray hair and gray beard wearing green gardening gloves told her to call the police.

According to the document, the man said he saw an open door and went in to check on the woman. Authorities found the man a few blocks east of the scene, with blood on his gloves.

No arrests have been made, leaving Horner still in shock from the incident.

“Really, really nice housing up here. There’s really nothing that happens usually here at all,” said Horner.

The warrant details chilling facts: Apartment B has been abandoned for months but there is access to both apartments through a crawl space.

Investigators are looking for evidence used to cause blunt force trauma.

