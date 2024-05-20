Investigators return to Massapequa Park home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Helicopters were in the air, state police vehicles were on the ground, and reporters were standing by Monday in front of the Massapequa Park home owned by alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann.

“It’s like living in ‘Goodfellas.’ To live through this is insane. This is terrible,” said neighbor Christine Brennan.

The exact reason for the latest law enforcement search is unknown.

Heuermann has so far been charged with murdering four of the Gilgo Beach victims; each of their bodies was found wrapped in burlap in 2010.

Seven other victims have yet to be linked to Heuermann, who remains in custody.

The attorney of Heuermann’s wife said she was out of state at the time of this latest search, but his daughter was home and left when officers showed up at the front door.

“They executed their warrant this morning. Whatever their warrant calls for, they’re going to go in and retrieve whatever is needed and then turn it back over to the court,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

It’s been almost a year since law enforcement descended on the quiet suburban community for the initial search of Heuermann’s home.

Monday’s scene brought back painful memories of the case and what the victims’ families are going through. Massapequa Park resident Ricky Tavella said he’s had enough.

“It’s like reliving this whole tragedy all over again. I just wish they could put this to rest. Find something. Whatever they need to get, get it out of this house and put this to rest. Just get it out of our whole community. It’s getting ridiculous now, searching back and forth, back and forth. Enough is enough already,” said Tavella.

The case is still in the discovery phase, and Monday’s search is sure to add to what is already a lengthy evidence list. A trial date has not been set. Heuermann maintains his innocence.

