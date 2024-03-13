Investigators raid local internet café for alleged illegal casino operation

Investigators have raided a local internet café in connection to a reported illegal casino operation.

News Center 7 is on scene at Lucky Day Internet Café on Needmore Road where investigators from Dayton Police are working with the Ohio Casino Control Commission on an investigation.

An officer on the scene told News Center 7 that the investigation was related to an alleged illegal casino operation.

Our crew on scene reports seeing investigators take items out of the internet café and load them into trucks.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Ohio Casino Control Commission about the investigation and will continue to provide updates as we learn more.