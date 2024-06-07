Investigators probing cause of mobile home fire after 2 people found dead in New Hampshire

A man and a woman were both found dead following a fire at a mobile home in New Hampshire on Thursday, the state fire marshal said.

Emergency crews responded to 1B Crown Point Drive in Charlestown after receiving an emergency call reporting smoke from a mobile home shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement.

When Charlestown firefighters arrived and went into the home, they found a dead man inside. Once the fire was suppressed, they also found a woman dead at the home, Toomey said.

No other injuries were reported.

The man and woman were not identified pending an autopsy, expected on Friday, to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation into cause of the fire is underway by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Charlestown Police and Fire departments.

Anyone with information about the fatal fire is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Charlestown is a small town northwest of Keene and close to the New Hampshire-Vermont state line. The population was 4,806 at the 2020 census.

Toomey also issued a reminder about “the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.”

“In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, immediately exit your home and call 9-1-1. Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan,” he said.

Anyone with questions about fire safety at home is encouraged to contact your local fire department or the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

