After a nearly three-year investigation, a suspect has been identified in the fatal stabbing of a Victorville man.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials identified Brandon Mitchell Hunsaker, 30, as the man suspected of killing Bryan Brewer, 32.

Victorville sheriff’s officials reported that on April 13, 2021, deputies responded to a call of a dead man at a home in the 15600 block of Jay Post Road. The area is located west of Village Drive, and between Mojave Drive and Tawney Ridge Lane.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Brewer suffering from a fatal knife wound, according to sheriff’s officials.

After a lengthy investigation, the suspect was identified as Hunsaker, police stated.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against Hunsaker. A no-bail arrest warrant has also been issued for Hunsaker, who is currently in custody in Los Angeles County on an unrelated charge.

In the coming weeks, Hunsaker will be brought to San Bernardino County to face the homicide charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brandon Becker with the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Investigators identify suspect in fatal stabbing of Victorville man