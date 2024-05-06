Investigators work to identify middle-aged man whose body was found in Fox River in Appleton

APPLETON – The body found in the Fox River Friday was a middle-aged man who "appeared to have been in the river for some time," Outagamie County Sheriff's Capt. Nathan Borman said in a statement Monday.

A kayaker contacted law enforcement just before 3 p.m. Friday, saying they found a body floating on the north side of the river, according to the sheriff's office.

First responders from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office pulled the man's body from the river near Peabody Park in Appleton that afternoon.

An autopsy will be conducted, and investigators are working to identify the man, Borman said.

The sheriff's office is requesting anyone with information about the man's identity to contact Sgt. Jim Wall by calling 920-832-5498, or by emailing James.Wall@Outagamie.org.

RELATED: Body found in Fox River in Appleton Friday, Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Investigators work to ID man whose body was in Fox River in Appleton