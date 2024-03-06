Investigators, body cam footage highlight day 1 of murder trial

Mar. 6—Eight witnesses took the stand Tuesday for the first day of evidence in the jury trial of a Russiaville man accused in the November 2021 fatal shooting of another man on the city's north side.

The defendant, Zachary Thomas, is facing a level 1 felony charge of murder and a level 2 felony charge of voluntary manslaughter for his alleged connection to the case and the death of 29-year-old Joshua Briscoe, whose body was located on the lawn outside a house in the 800 block of North Ohio Street, according to court records.

Per an autopsy report, Briscoe's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, specifically to his right abdomen and chest.

Police reports at the time stated another man, 69-year-old Rodney Tolle, was also shot and killed inside the house during the same incident, though investigators believe it was Briscoe who reportedly delivered that fatal shot.

But it was Tolle's death that reportedly led to Briscoe's, according to witnesses on scene, who told investigators that Thomas, Tolle and Briscoe were allegedly part of a larger group inside the house at the time the incident occurred.

The group was also allegedly using illegal narcotics at the time, witnesses note.

At some point during that gathering, Briscoe reportedly shot Tolle in the back of the head while Tolle and Thomas were trying to fix a wall heater.

After that, Briscoe then allegedly fled the scene, prompting Thomas — who reportedly referred to Tolle as his "dad" — to reportedly grab a shotgun and chase Briscoe outside, according to eyewitness testimony.

Those same witnesses also stated Thomas then allegedly shot Briscoe multiple times.

However, defense attorney Braden Dean claimed Tuesday that Thomas reportedly shot Briscoe in self-defense, arguing that Briscoe was actively shooting at Thomas the same time Thomas was shooting at Briscoe.

But Howard County Prosecutor Joshua McMahan argued Thomas allegedly shot Briscoe on the lawn, went back inside the house to re-load the shotgun, back outside to shoot more rounds then fled the area.

"Shooting in retaliation is not self-defense," McMahan told the court.

The prosecution proceeded to send multiple law enforcement officers and investigators to the witness stand Tuesday to help strengthen that argument.

One of those was Kokomo Police Department Det. Cameron Cunningham, who testified investigators did locate a handgun a few feet away from Briscoe's body the night he was killed, but that handgun had reportedly "jammed," and was rendered useless.

Cunningham also testified that one of the wounds on Briscoe's body appeared to be in his back, suggesting he was turned away from Thomas at one point when he was shot, though Cunningham did state during cross-examination that Briscoe could have been standing at an angle at that time.

KPD Officer Drew Wallsmith also testified Tuesday, telling the court he was in charge of collecting evidence the night the shooting occurred.

During that collection of evidence, per Wallsmith's testimony, the officer reportedly collected a black Winchester 1300, a 12-gauge pump shotgun capable of shooting multiple bullets without reloading.

Wallsmith added he also located five spent 12-guage shotgun shells in and around the front yard of the residence, including a ramp that led to the front door.

A sixth spent shotgun shell was found by investigators the next day.

But Wallsmith did note it's not possible to determine whether those shells came from the shotgun recovered at the scene.

After lunch Tuesday, the prosecution called on KPD Lt. Jordan Wiseman — one of the officers who located Thomas in the 1300 block of North Wabash Street shortly after the shooting occurred.

During Wiseman's testimony, the prosecution played a few minutes of the officer's body cam footage of that encounter with Thomas.

Thomas appeared very emotional at times on the footage, reportedly telling police Briscoe "deserved it" because "he tried to kill me, and he killed my dad (Tolle)."

Thomas also appeared cooperative with law enforcement during his apprehension, as seen through the body cam footage, stating at one point he would tell authorities everything that happened that night and he was trying to save his own life by shooting at Briscoe.

Officials expect the trial to last the remainder of the week.