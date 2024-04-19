Investigators ask for public's help locating fugitive with Southeast Minnesota connections

Apr. 18—ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating a wanted fugitive.

William Guy Amick III, 36, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with 13 felony counts related to child sexual abuse material including using minors in sexual performance, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work involving a minor. The incidents involve multiple victims between the ages of newborn and 7 years old.

Amick also goes by "E." He lived in Mabel and Rushford, Minnesota, for approximately two years until May 2023. His whereabouts since that time are unknown. He may or may not still be in Minnesota.

Amick is a white male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 123 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Amick often uses a false female identity when he interacts with other men online to create child sexual abuse material involving the men's children, according to law enforcement.

Investigators believe Amick receives payments from people who support his online activities. His financial supporters may not know his true identity nor be aware of his criminal activity. Amick is also a fugitive from Pennsylvania on an unrelated case of a similar nature.

Anyone with information on Amick's whereabouts is urged to submit a tip using the U.S. Marshals Service web tip form,

www.p3tips.com/USMS.aspx

, or tip line, 877-WANTED-2 (indicate that the tip should be routed to the state of Pennsylvania, county of Washington). Tips may be anonymous.