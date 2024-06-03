Investigator: Swift searched dating sites 280 times after wife reported missing

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TENN. — The trial of David Swift, the man accused of murdering his former wife Karen Swift in Dyer County, Tennessee in 2011, is entering its second week.

Before the jury was called in, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Joel Wade, who specializes in cyber crimes, testified a search of David Swift’s laptop.

Special Agent Wade showed that Swift searched dating sites, primarily Match.com, around 280 times within a short time after Karen was reported missing, and while the search was still intense for the missing mother of four.

Trial begins for David Swift, accused in wife’s 2011 death

Defense Attorney Daniel Taylor argued and objected to allowing the testimony, saying visiting the sites does not have bearing and does not prove David Swift murdered his wife.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Box contends the viewing of the sites shortly after Karen was reported missing shows David Swift already knew his wife was not coming back, and searching the sites showed that.

Judge Mark Hayes ruled testimony of the internet site visits was not admissible.

The Jury was called in and was allowed to hear limited testimony from Agent Joel Wade about other content found on Swift’s laptop including a picture of a tattoo and other images the state contends Swift downloaded from Karen’s cell phone the morning of October 30.

Swift murder trial, Day 4: Tire expert claims Karen Swift’s tire was ‘intentionally’ flattened

Last week, an expert in tire technology testified the screw found in the flat tire on Karen’s SUV appeared to have been intentionally screwed in and the tire appeared to have been intentionally deflated before the vehicle was found abandoned near the woman’s Dyer County home.

On Friday, DNA analysts testified that no DNA other than Karen Swift’s was found in her fingernail clippings or on the underwear she was wearing when she was found dead on December 10, 2011.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.