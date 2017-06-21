Investigator faults Oakland, California over police sex scandal

(Reuters) - An investigator appointed by a federal judge severely criticized the city of Oakland, California on Wednesday for how it handled allegations that some police officers had sex with a minor, according to a report filed in court.

Three Oakland police chiefs resigned in quick succession last year after the East Bay Express newspaper reported that numerous officers in Oakland and elsewhere sexually exploited a teenage sex worker. In the report on Wednesday, court investigator Edward Swanson found that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and others did not do enough to learn why police had not investigated the allegations more thoroughly.





(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco)