Investigator Alden Elliott to be laid to rest in Catawba County

On Thursday, family and friends thousands will honor the life of a fallen hero, Investigator William “Alden” Elliott. He was one of the four officers killed in a shootout last week.

On Thursday, Elliott will first be honored with a procession along Highway 70 in Newton starting at 4:30 p.m. The U.S. Marshals Service is inviting the public to show their support.

The funeral service for Elliott starts at 6 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College. His family said the public is welcome to attend.

Investigator Elliott’s son, Theo wrote a heartfelt eulogy for his father. He wrote in part, “My daddy is a hero. He died getting the bad guys, that’s what he was good at.”

Elliott’s body was brought back to Hickory one week ago. Dozens of people lined the roads to show their support. Some even set up chairs and flags hours before the procession arrived in Catawba County.

Elliott and his family lived in Newton, where he graduated from Newton-Conover High School. He was a U.S. Marine and for the past 14 years, worked for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. He was also on the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force.

