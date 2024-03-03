Investigations underway for 2 shootings in Orlando, police say

Orlando police say they are investigating two deadly shootings from Saturday.

Police said one of the shootings happened around 10:30 p.m. on West Colonial Drive, near the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

The police department is also looking into another shooting that happened just a couple of hours prior, around 8 p.m.

That shooting was on Columbia Street near Drew Avenue.

Not many details have been provided about either of the incidents.

Channel 9 is working to get more information on what led up to the shootings.

