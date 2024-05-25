Investigation underway after Wyoming shooting

TechCrunch

U.S.-made consumer-grade spyware app pcTattletale has been hacked and its internal data published to its own website, according to a hacker who claimed responsibility for the breach. The hacker posted a message on pcTattletale's website late Friday, claiming to have hacked the servers containing pcTattletale's operations. TechCrunch is not linking to the site given the ongoing risk to victims, whose private data has already been compromised by the spyware.