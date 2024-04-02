Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by cement truck in Boston

Authorities have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a cement truck in South Boston on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a cement truck in the area of Frontage Road at West 4th Street just after 10 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been hit, according to Massachusetts State Police.

There was no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

State police detectives and collision reconstruction and crime scene teams were working to gather evidence.

Video showed a Boston Sand & Gravel truck roped off with yellow police tape and a collapsed wheelchair in the street.

There were no additional details immediately available.

At 10:11 AM Troopers responded to a crash involving a cement truck and a pedestrian at Frontage Road at West 4th St. in South Boston. Patrols, detectives, and our collision reconstruction, crime scene, and commercial vehicle enforcement units are on scene. Updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 2, 2024

