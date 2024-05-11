Investigation underway after NC trooper shoots suspect in leg following chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident where a trooper tried to stop a suspect, a high-speed chase ensued and the suspect was shot after officials said he drew a gun at the trooper.

On Saturday, just after 7 a.m., officials said a member of the State Highway Patrol was conducting speed enforcement on I-587 at the 40-mile marker near the Wilson and Greene County line. The trooper saw a burgundy 2023 Kia Carnival traveling east on I-587 at a high rate of speed in excess of 90 mph In a 70-mph zone.

The trooper initiated emergency equipment and the driver failed to stop, which then led to a chase. Officials said the pursuit traveled east on I-587 until the driver exited onto US-258 (Farmville Exit), and then traveled south on US-258 into Farmville. The pursuit concluded when the vehicle made an abrupt stop and the driver fled on foot at the intersection of US-258 at Bynum Drive.

Albemarle police search for remains of missing 17-year-old girl, suspect in custody

The trooper chased the driver on foot through a residential area and into an open field. The suspect stopped, turned and pointed a gun at the trooper. The trooper then fired, striking the suspect multiple times in the leg, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Kenneth Charles Kinard, 35, of Lookout Road in Virginia Beach, Va., was secured, and medical aid was immediately given. A female passenger who was also in the vehicle surrendered without incident and was not injured.

The suspect was transported to ECU Health Medical Center by Pitt County EMS, where he was receiving care for his injuries. The trooper was not hurt.

Officials said Kinard had multiple warrants for his arrest from the state of Virginia to include:

Contempt of Court (FTA) for Probation Violation

Possession of Schedule I & II Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3 Counts of Felony Grand Larceny

A gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the scene. Charges against Kinard were expected to be filed. Charges against Mr. Kinard are forthcoming.

The trooper has been placed on active administrative duty and an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation is being conducted, officials said Saturday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.