Investigation underway in Milwaukee after 16 fires occur in less than three hours

Authorities are seeking a suspected arsonist after the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to 16 fires over the course of three hours Tuesday morning.

Four houses were burned, two of which were occupied, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"This represents a tremendous, tremendous risk," Lipski said.

One firefighter suffered minor lacerations but did not need to be hospitalized. No other injuries were reported.

The fires were reported between 7:32 and 10:56 a.m. in the area of North 49th Street and West Lisbon Avenue on the city's west side and about 3 miles east at North Ninth and West Center streets.

Lipski said because the fires were clustered, the suspect was likely on foot.

The exact cause of the fires has not been determined, but all were reported to have started as rubbish fires that spread to garages and other buildings.

The close spacing of the homes and their wooden exteriors make them extremely susceptible to catching fire.

Lipski called on Milwaukee residents to report anything suspicious. Authorities are looking for security footage and eyewitnesses who could help identify the people or person responsible for starting the fires.

Those with information are asked to contact the Wisconsin Arson Hotline at 1-800-362-3005 or contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444. A $5,000 reward is in place for credible tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Investigation underway in Milwaukee following 16 fires Tuesday