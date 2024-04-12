Investigation underway after child approached by unknown man near Bethany school complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate an unknown suspect who allegedly approached a child near a school complex in Bethany.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred Thursday evening around 5:20 p.m. A child walking home near the Jacob Wismer Elementary and Stoller Middle School complex was approached by a man unknown to the boy. The man said he was a friend of the boy’s mother coming to pick him up.

The boy isn’t a student at Beaverton School District but was at the school facility visiting friends at Jacob Wismer. Upon being approached by the man, the boy “wisely ran from the area, safely reaching home shortly after,” the release said.

The suspect in question was near the bus pick-up lanes at Stoller Middle School. He was described by the student as “a large male in his 70s with a white beard two to three inches in length” and wearing “large Pit Viper-style sunglasses, a T-shirt, and a hat with the American Flag.” He was believed to be driving a silver Mercedes SUV, according to the student.

Officials said they are working closely with the Beaverton School District Public Safety officers to continue the investigation and reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is encouraged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

