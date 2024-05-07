Investigation underway for carjacking, shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – Police are investigating after being called for a carjacking and shooting Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Fletcher St. in Jennings, according to police. Upon arrival, police located a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital. There is no information on his current condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 to speak with investigators or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. More will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

