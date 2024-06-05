Investigation underway after BNSF train carrying crude oil derails near Custer

An investigation is underway after a train derailed in Whatcom County Tuesday night.

The train, which was carrying molten sulfur and heavy crude oil, derailed around 11:40 p.m. near Custer.

No injuries or spills were initially reported, according to Chief Jason Van der Veen with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue.

There are also no reports of damage to private property, Van der Veen told The Bellingham Herald.

BNSF employees and North Whatcom Fire and Rescue arrived to investigate the cause around midnight, Van der Veen told The Herald.

BNSF is leading the ongoing investigation.

Portal Way between Valley View and Arnie Road is closed due to the derailment and is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.