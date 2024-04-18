Investigation underway in Apopka after sinkhole drains retention pond

Apopka leaders have hired an engineering firm to investigate after a suspected sinkhole opened up underneath a pump in a city retention pond that is used to store reclaimed water, the mayor said.

The 300-million-gallon pond on Golden Gem Road first started leaking about seven weeks ago. The hole and subsequent water movement tore a gash through the liner of the pond, mayor Bryan Nelson explained.

Nelson said the pond was only five feet deep at the time the hole appeared instead of its maximum 30 feet, which prevented a bigger catastrophe. He said the expected repair cost ranges between $200,000 and $400,000, depending on what the engineering firm recommends.

The retention pond was a backup water source and there are no impacts to residents or the city, he said. The water is treated, so there are no environmental impacts.

A spokeswoman for the St. Johns Water Management District said the agency was aware of the incident.

There is no timeline for the repair.

