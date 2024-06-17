Investigation under way after man found dead in Hillsborough

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a death investigation in the 1300 block of 78th Street S this morning, the agency said in a news release.

Deputies were summoned to that area at about 6:35 a.m. to reports that a man had been found dead.

Officials said the cause of death is unknown but that an investigation is under way.

The news releases states that the man’s death is “believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

No other details were immediately released.