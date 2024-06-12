Investigation reveals Michigan businesses awarded $7M in questionable COVID-19 payouts

When the federal government opened a $28.6 billion pandemic relief fund for restaurants in May 2021, an Oakland County businessman dusted off old records to make his case for a grant: the financials from a collection of restaurants and catering companies he had walked away from two years earlier.

Within weeks of applying, the Small Business Administration awarded Ryan Moore’s company, Conlan Abu, more than $5 million, one of the largest single grants handed out to thousands of dining establishments across Michigan.

While Moore applied using the books from the restaurant group he no longer managed, SBA records show that he listed his business address as a separate apple orchard that Conlan Abu owned in Washington Township.

That orchard never had sales in excess of $210,000 a year during the time Conlan Abu owned it, and was open only for the season from Labor Day to Halloween.

The SBA launched the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to help the nation’s second-largest private employer a year into the pandemic. The grants were supposed to cover pandemic losses for a wide variety of businesses that serve food and drink, from bowling alleys to wineries.

But a Free Press investigation found nearly $7 million in dubious RRF grants, including those that went to businesses that aren’t even allowed under Michigan law to prepare or serve food or drinks — not even a glass of water.

One business didn’t exist in state records until after it was approved for the money. Another applied as a caterer but had no kitchen of its own or license to prepare or serve food. And after questions from the Free Press, the lawyer for another restaurant owner said, his client returned most of a grant of nearly $900,000, given for a restaurant he closed and sold in 2019.

“A little due diligence could have prevented some of these schemes,” said John Mogk, a Wayne State University law professor who teaches courses in state and local government. “Why weren’t they looking more closely at this?”

Others, like Pete LaCombe, owner of the now shuttered vegan coney island restaurant in Detroit, Chili Mustard Onions, got no financial help.

When he turned to the SBA for aid, his business was struggling, and open just four hours a day, four days a week because of staffing shortages — not enough to make things work.

Chili Mustard Onions owner Pete LaCombe prepares an order for a customer while working in the kitchen of the vegan Coney Island restaurant in Detroit on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Pete has had to cut down the amount of days the restaurant is open from six to four days and has had to cut his staff significantly many other vegan restaurants in the city have either downsized or closed altogether during the pandemic. He also struggles to afford the cost of vegan goods, such as plant-based meat which is not subsidized or sold in bulk like traditional ground beef.

“We were doing fantastic; 2019 was huge for us,” LaCombe said. Then COVID-19 hit and “everything just came crashing down.”

He applied for a grant of $400,000 in part to help hire more people but got nothing, not even a denial letter, and then, “all of a sudden the money is gone.”

‘Costly mistakes’ were made

Within two months of the program’s launch, the money ran out and in mid-July 2021, the SBA stopped taking applications. Just over 100,000 businesses received funding, or 40% of eligible applicants, according to the federal Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog agency.

Qualifying establishments included restaurants, bars and saloons, food trucks and caterers. Bakeries, breweries, wineries and distilleries were also eligible if a third of their receipts were from on-site sales to the public.

They could spend the money on payroll, utilities, rent or mortgage payments, food and beverages, and construction of outdoor seating.

Besides being oversubscribed, congressional watchdogs found the agency didn’t aggressively investigate potential fraud, reporting that the SBA did not use data analytics or information from law enforcement to identify potentially fraudulent award recipients.

A March 2024 audit by the SBA’s Office of Inspector General, said the SBA gave out nearly $6.7 billion to RRF applicants “without sufficiently verifying they were eligible for award.” (The report did not cite specific businesses.)

“When Congress appropriated less than the full need, the SBA rushed to get money out the door and, in doing so, made costly mistakes in allocating funds,” said Erika Polmar, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a nonprofit that advocates for independent restaurants and bars.

SBA officials defended the program, saying they ran applicants through extensive fraud checks before sending out grants, and that their job is to identify and refer suspicious activity to federal prosecutors or the SBA’s Office of Inspector General.

In 2021, the SBA “worked to balance speed without sacrificing accuracy in the setting up and launch of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund,” said Han Nguyen, a spokesperson for the agency, in a statement to the Free Press.

“The SBA worked to ensure the hardest-hit small business owners were reached through targeted outreach” and delivered billions in aid to businesses across the nation, “helping them weather the storm of the pandemic,” Nguyen said.

A sign on a downtown Detroit restaurant states the dining room is closed due to COVID-19 on March 17, 2020.

But even with limited information available to the public about thousands of applicants, the Free Press was able to identify examples of questionable spending in metro Detroit.

The agency’s list of recipients is public record, but SBA declined a Free Press request under the federal Freedom of Information Act for copies of individual RRF applications.

The Free Press used other public documents, including court and corporate filings, property records, health department records and federal reports. Reporters interviewed dozens of people, including experts, business owners and local, state and federal officials.

The SBA declined to answer questions about the businesses identified by the Free Press.

But at least one example appears to have gotten the attention of federal investigators.

Orchard gets millions in taxpayer help

Orchard owner Ryan Moore has defended his application for a $5 million restaurant relief grant, saying that he followed the rules and did nothing improper.

Only four other businesses in Michigan received more than the $5,020,064 paid to Conlan Abu. Not even Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth, which is famous for its family-style chicken dinners and has a seating capacity of 1,500, got as much as Conlan Abu, the company named after what Moore has said was his family’s Irish war cry.

The story of Moore’s grant began on Jan. 1, 2019, when his company purchased the management of several restaurants and catering operations from Detroit businessman and lawyer Stanley Dickson Jr. Moore’s longtime friend and Cranbrook Schools classmate Jeff Mulholland introduced the two.

The businesses were among the remnants of the empire of the late, prominent restaurateur Matt Prentice, that ended up with Dickson, a Prentice friend. The portfolio included the No. VI Chophouse, Nomad Grill, Soul Café, and catering and food service at Temple Israel, the Jewish Community Center and the Michigan Design Center, all in Oakland County.

Moore did not buy the physical buildings from Dickson but took over management of the Epicurean Group of establishments and employees. The $1.3 million price included equipment and inventory, and the purchase came with an accounting team, human resources, marketing and vendor relationships.

The manager typically runs the restaurant operations, collects the revenue, pays the expenses and makes a payment to the owner, a percentage or a flat fee.

That same year, Conlan Abu separately purchased the Big Red Orchard on 32 Mile Road in Washington Township. The goal was to create a farm-to-table business and supply the restaurants with produce and meat from a passel of pigs from the orchard.

Big Red Orchard on 32 Mile Road in Washington Township, pictured here in July, 2019.

Moore, however, had no farming and restaurant business experience, according to records in a lawsuit Conlan Abu would later file in Oakland County Circuit Court against Dickson. (The lawsuit accused Dickson of selling Conlan Abu the restaurants and catering businesses without first getting the written consent of the owners of the buildings or kitchens to let the company take over management.)

The Epicurean Group unraveled in just seven months. Money was tight, key staff had left and there were issues with vendors, according to court records reviewed by the Free Press. In an email, sent to the staff just after midnight in mid-July, 2019, Moore said they were fired.

Moore said in the email he was turning management of the businesses over to Dickson, who declined to take management of the restaurants back. They remained open with some employees staying on, either bringing in a new manager or taking over the operations themselves.

Moore's company continued to own and operate the orchard. And in May 2021, he used its address to apply for government money through the RRF.

Conlan Abu checked several boxes on its application for funds, telling the SBA it operated as a restaurant, snack bar, food truck, and caterer. It received about $5 million.

Overall, SBA grants were largely based on a business’ revenue in 2019, minus any receipts from 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Yet in the four years that Conlan Abu owned the Big Red Orchard, its revenues totaled just $700,000, according to Moore’s testimony in an Oakland County lawsuit.

Conlan Abu sold the orchard in December 2022.

Moore testified in his court battle with Dickson that he used the financials from the restaurant group he abandoned in 2019 to receive the $5 million RRF grant.

He testified the application required him to submit his revenues from 2019. That’s when he turned to Dickson’s records.

“Using Mr. Dickson’s accounting, bookkeeping, whatever you want to call it, we applied for — I believe our total revenue was like $5.3 million through July 20. So that, in addition to our tax returns from 2019 stating the revenue, is what gets submitted,” Moore said.

Dickson's lawyer questioned the legitimacy of Moore's RRF application at trial.

“The Restaurant Revitalization Act was designed to help restaurants who were suffering during the pandemic because they had to shut down for periods of time,” said attorney Daniel Quick in his opening argument.

“(Moore) got that $5 million because he claimed the restaurant revenues that existed in 2019, that of course, didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because he shut them down in July of 2019. But the government ends up — he doesn’t disclose that those were shut down and the government gives him $5 million.”

But Moore said that he did disclose in his application that the Epicurean Group restaurants had closed and that he had two operating restaurants in 2020 and 2021: one at the orchard and the other was a food truck.

"We told them how many affiliates we had and we listed each legal entity, and then there's a box that says opened or closed," Moore testified.

Moore said there were no inaccuracies in his RRF application and he followed all the government’s reporting requirements.

“You have to create a report and track every dollar that you spend and then sent it back to the SBA,” Moore testified.

Quick pressed Moore during the trial, saying "But those permanently closed locations didn't need — didn't suffer a revenue loss related to COVID-19, they suffered a revenue loss because on July 20, you sent an email firing everybody and shutting down operations."

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan filed an affidavit with the Oakland County Register of Deeds showing the feds may seize his home.

Filed in December 2022, the affidavit is essentially a lien against the house in Bloomfield Township that Moore and his wife purchased in September 2021 for $665,000.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney did not return a call from the Free Press.

The Free Press tried to ask Moore about the SBA grant, but he did not answer the door at the Bloomfield Township home in the spring of 2023 and did not return recent phone calls.

Moore’s lawyer, Christopher Cataldo, spoke briefly last year with the Free Press but didn’t answer specific questions and did not return further calls for comment.

The point of the RRF money was to keep a restaurant afloat, not cover losses from a business that failed two years earlier, he said.

Jurors in Moore’s lawsuit against Dickson found in Moore’s favor and awarded him $1.1 million in damages in November 2022 stemming from their dispute over the sale of restaurant operations. Quick, Dickson’s lawyer, declined comment.

Dickson has appealed the verdict to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Restaurant owner returns government cash

Other businesses around Michigan also received what experts are calling questionable grants, including nearly $900,000 that went to a company tied to Brian Kramer, a well-known businessman who owns four Ferndale restaurants.

Kramer sold a Chesterfield Township restaurant in October 2019, about 19 months before he applied for and received the grant for that restaurant.

Businesses that were permanently closed were not eligible to apply for the RRF, unless “actively working” on opening, according to the SBA application.

The Chesterfield Township restaurant operated as Rosie O’Grady’s on 23 Mile Road through Kramer's company, Chesterfield Good Times Food & Drink, for more than 10 years. Property records show he sold the building in October 2019 for $1.77 million.

Rosie O'Grady's in Chesterfield Township seen in October, 2018.

In a brief interview in spring of last year, the Free Press asked Kramer about the Chesterfield Township grant. He said his company, Chesterfield Good Times Food & Drink, still files a tax return and does catering.

“It’s a catering business, operates out of a kitchen, a remote kitchen,” he said.

Asked the location of the kitchen, and Kramer said: “It’s not important.”

When Kramer initially filled out the relief funds application, which his attorney supplied to the Free Press, Kramer described it as both a restaurant and caterer. Kramer declined further comment.

Then in early May 2023, Kramer’s attorney, Fred Foley of Lake Orion, wrote in a letter to the Free Press saying that Kramer had repaid the federal government $659,298 that month. That’s the bulk of the $875,026 grant that the SBA awarded his company for the Chesterfield Township restaurant.

Foley said Kramer did not consider the business to be permanently closed because he had planned to find a new location, but the pandemic made it impossible to develop a “path forward.” Foley said Kramer considered using the Chesterfield business to do catering.

He said the remainder of the grant Kramer didn’t return to the Treasury was used to reduce debt and other expenses. None went to Kramer, his relatives or other businesses, Foley said.

The SBA allowed recipients to use the money for debts dating to the start of the pandemic.

In an interview Monday, Foley said the SBA did a cursory audit of Kramer's Rosie's paperwork but was satisfied with his submissions. He said the SBA has had no further contact with Kramer, and has not requested additional information. He said Kramer considers the SBA's investigation "to be complete."

Another Kramer business, Ferndale Good Times Food & Drink, received $941,274 from the relief fund. The SBA awarded the grant on June 4, 2021, for the Rosie O’Grady’s on Nine Mile in Ferndale. Kramer closed the restaurant later that same month.

Rosie O’Grady’s is in the heart of busy downtown Ferndale and remains shuttered.

Rosie O'Grady's, a once bustling bar and restaurant sits vacant in the heart of Ferndale's downtown on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Pedestrians make their way past the empty and gutted restaurant.

In late May 2024, weeds around the building were waist-high, plywood and drywall draped some of the windows, and stone from the facade had fallen off. Broken stones filled a fire pit, while a single weed grew out of a second pit.

A sign on the front window, thanking a long list of people, including truck drivers, grocery store clerks and hospitality workers, was starting to peel off. A rusted chain padlocked a gate to the restaurant’s patio.

Kyle Bryce, senior planner for Ferndale, said Rosie’s has been cited four times since closing for violations, including grass and weeds, debris and graffiti.

Foley, the lawyer, said in an email to the Free Press a year ago that Kramer’s plans for the building included two new restaurants and enclosing part of the patio. Kramer had hired an architect and equipment engineer, and hoped to open in the first quarter of 2024 at the latest.

In the interview Monday, Foley said Kramer was still exploring possibilities for the Rosie's site.

Bryce, the city’s senior planner, said Kramer told Ferndale officials earlier this year that he intended to develop a “restaurant concept” at the site.

No food service license. No problem.

The Free Press found two Detroit businesses that got tens of thousands in RRF grants despite not having licenses to prepare and serve food in the city when they sought the SBA grants and even as of spring 2024, according to the Detroit Health Department.

Located in a Detroit Riverfront Towers apartment, Boss Ladies of Detroit LLC got $260,881 as a caterer, according to SBA data.

But a spokeswoman with the Detroit Health Department said Boss Ladies has not had a food service license, a requirement for catering in Detroit.

Ayanna Williams-Jones is a member and organizer of Boss Ladies of Detroit, according to state records from 2018 and 2021, which list a different address on East Jefferson in Detroit. That building housed another business connected to Williams-Jones, Pedicure & Shoes 2 Go Day Spa.

Around the time of Free Press questions, the Detroit Health Department sent investigators in the fall of 2022 to the address in the Riverfront Towers apartment complex and the building on East Jefferson and, a spokeswoman said, “the results of our investigation did not reveal any evidence of any catering business at either location.”

Reached at the spa by the Free Press in spring 2023, Williams-Jones told the Free Press that Boss Ladies “throws events at concerts, and we rent out the kitchen in order to be able to cook the food.”

Ayanna Williams-Jones, owner of Pedicures & Shoes 2 Go on October 26 in Detroit.

She said one such event was the Detroit Summer Fest at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. She also mentioned doing events at Bleu Detroit, a downtown Detroit nightclub.

“We do different catering gigs,” she said.

Williams-Jones said a food service license isn’t necessary.

“I’m not supplying any drinks or anything like that so … I don’t have to have actual catering licenses,” she said.

According to the Detroit Health Department, a food service license is required in the city, regardless of whether alcohol is served.

Last year, Erica Banks, a spokeswoman for The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, said in an interview that Williams-Jones rented the venue for a performance in 2021. There was no catering, and the kitchen was not used, Banks said.

Aurelia Jaworski of Bleu Detroit said last year her club doesn’t have a kitchen. She and her husband, Mitchell Jaworski, said it’s possible that Williams-Jones brought in food but they don’t know where she may have done the cooking. They described Williams-Jones as a promoter who provides services for clubs, including “go-go dancers.”

A Free Press profile on Williams-Jones in January 2021 said she is a mother of six who manages a nail salon, entrepreneurial consulting firm, popular podcasts, and rental homes. At that time, the salon had a massage room in the back, and an empty space that was going to be used to display designer shoes.

Williams-Jones later told the Free Press the RRF grant helped her weather the pandemic.

“I’m actually with a client right now and really don’t want to be in the paper,” she said. “A lot of things going on with the spa right now. I am focused on that right now.”

The Free Press tried unsuccessfully to reach Williams-Jones again through calls and a letter.

A Free Press reporter stopped by the building on Monday but did not see any signs for the pedicure shop. The Free Press called the shop and got a recording for another company, Pure Relaxation.

Another address in the SBA list of recipients led the Free Press to a residential property on San Juan Drive in Detroit, home of BOSS SRV, which collected $200,000 for a restaurant.

BOSS SRV appears not to be connected to Boss Ladies.

The SBA awarded BOSS SRV the money on May 26, 2021. At that time, BOSS SRV told the SBA it was a limited liability company, SBA records show.

The woman who started the company, Camille Elam, however, didn’t file paperwork to organize the limited liability company with the state until the next month, on June 14, 2021.

When the Free Press interviewed Elam in spring 2023, she said she was looking for a place to start a restaurant. And she said she had not yet spent the SBA money, with just nine days left to go.

The SBA told businesses they had to spend the grants by March 11, 2023, or return the money to the U.S. Treasury.

“We’re in a revitalization area where we’re trying to purchase property, where they’re revitalizing areas in Detroit, so that we can finally open a restaurant and also give back to the city in which we’re trying to operate,” Elam said.

Asked whether she had a restaurant in 2021, when she applied for the RRF money, she said: “We were serving plates, we were making plates from home and from church.” She declined to name the church.

Elam said she didn’t have a “brick and mortar” location but applied for RRF so she could get one so "we don’t have to rent out commercial kitchens and we don’t have to rent out small basements or we don’t have to do a lot of catering in churches.”

She said that part of the problem was that “a lot of buildings are not being sold right now. They need to be updated. They need to be rezoned.”

The Detroit Health Department said in June it had no record of any food license issued to BOSS SRV or to Elam at another address. Churches are not required to have licenses when cooking for their members.

Hookahs get aid, despite lack of food, drink

Seven hookah lounges around the state collected $534,000 from the RRF, according to the Free Press analysis. RRF was specifically designed to help “business that serve food or drink,” according to the SBA.

But because hookahs serve tobacco, state law prohibits these establishments from storing, preparing or serving food or drink, except for “incidental amounts” of prepackaged beverages.

“State law is clear that an establishment can’t be both a licensed food establishment and also be approved as a tobacco specialty retail store,” according to a 2014 memo to local health departments from state officials spelling out the rules.

Nationwide, hookahs regulations vary with some states and municipalities allowing the businesses to serve food, unlike Michigan.

The SBA asked establishments that were seeking a grant to check one or more boxes on the application that best described their business. Six of the Michigan hookahs checked the box for “bar, saloon, lounge and tavern.”

One of the seven hookahs checked both restaurant and “other.” The SBA box for “other” states that it is a place of business “in which the public or patrons assemble for the primary purpose of being served food or drink.”

But that business, the Sahara Hookah Lounge on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids, did not have a food service license from Kent County as of last summer, according to a county spokesman.

It received nearly $66,000.

In a brief conversation with the Free Press in spring of last year, owner Shadi El-Zaghir said his accountant filed the paperwork and that he was “not sure what grants we were given at the time.”

El-Zaghir also operates a restaurant in Grand Rapids, Sahara Bistro, which did not get an RRF grant. He declined to identify his accountant.

According to local health departments, the six other hookah lounges that got RRF grants also do not have food service licenses.

The first R in the name of the fund is “restaurant” and it’s frustrating to see that businesses with no ties to food service licenses got grants, while some restaurants got nothing, said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association .

“The fact that someone without any food service license had the opportunity to get these dollars is a clear dereliction of duty by the SBA,” Winslow said.

Contact Jennifer Dixon: jbdixon@freepress.com. Contact Detroit Free Press food and restaurant writer Susan Selasky: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

