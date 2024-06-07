Investigation reveals leadership and HR concerns following city planner resignation

Jun. 7—DICKINSON — An independent investigation into the City of Dickinson has unveiled concerns about leadership and Human Resource practices within the city administration, following a workplace incident and the resignation of City Planner Matthew Galibert. According to the recently released investigative report, key city officials were named in allegations of workplace harassment and misconduct, with several city employees expressing distrust in the leadership.

The investigation, led by Meredith L. Vukelic of Pearce Durick PLLC, was initiated following three grievances filed by Galibert, who cited Civil Service System General Provisions and "Other Harassment," and said he felt defamed, retaliated against and harassed. Named in the complaints were City Administrator Dustin Dassinger, HR Director Shelly Nameniuk and Risk Management employee Greg Beck.

The investigation featured an extensive list of evidence including physical and electronic documentation, audio recordings, body cam footage, police reports, text messages, emails, personnel files, job descriptions, written statements and interviews with 15 city employees.

In his complaint, Galibert says that in late 2023 and early 2024, he began expressing professional concerns with project recommendations by city staff.

Galibert said that after making his complaints, he was increasingly left out of meetings related to projects when he "wouldn't change his professional opinions to go along with the desires of people without planning backgrounds."

In early February of 2024, Galibert says he approached Dassinger to express concerns about being forced to amend a staff recommendation to the city commission in what Galibert felt was an unethical manner and against his professional judgment. He said that the personnel conflicts began between him and senior leadership at the city at that point.

On Feb. 15, 2024, Galibert was moving some personal items from his office to his apartment when he said that he realized that he had left his car keys on his desk. He says that he placed the box containing various personal items next to his vehicle in the parking lot and returned to retrieve his keys. Upon returning to the parking lot, he says that he mistakenly drove away, leaving the personal items, which included medications, in the parking lot.

The next morning, Beck found the items "strewn across" the parking lot and notified Nameniuk. Nameniuk called the police, expressing concerns about a potentially unstable employee who had personal belongings scattered across the parking lot, including prescription medications. She told police dispatchers that she feared "a rogue employee" and requested police presence before other employees arrived.

Officers were informed about the situation, being told by dispatch that Nameniuk had described Galibert as "rogue" and potentially unstable.

Nameniuk and Dassinger discussed the situation and together decided to deactivate Galibert's access badge and place him on administrative leave pending a review of security footage to ascertain the cause of the items in the parking lot.

Police arrived at City Hall and began searching for Galibert in the building. Body camera footage shows officers, with flashlights, searching office spaces and the basement. Eventually Galibert was located pulling into the parking lot for work.

Body camera footage shows officers approaching Galibert, who appeared calm and cooperative, and explaining why they were at city hall. Galibert explained that he had accidentally left his belongings in the parking lot after forgetting his keys the previous day and that it was clearly just a misunderstanding.

Police detained Galibert outside of City Hall before placing him in the back of a police cruiser as a result of the frigid weather.

Inside City Hall, officers spoke with Nameniuk, who expressed concerns about Galibert's mental stability.

According to multiple witnesses and body camera footage, it was during this period that Beck walked around City Hall informing various employees to not let employees without card access into the building. Some witnesses reported that Beck stated that "someone had a mental breakdown," which the investigative report says further escalated the situation.

Dassinger can be seen in body camera footage telling officers about alleged previous incidents and his belief that Galibert might be "bipolar." Dassinger then accompanied a Dickinson Police Officer outside to the vehicle where Galibert was detained and informed him that he was being placed on administrative leave.

Dassinger continued to press the issue of mental health in front of police before Galibert, appearing confused but compliant, retrieved his belongings and left the premises.

Within hours, Galibert was removed from administrative leave and permitted to return to work.

He claims that he asked for an apology and for employees to be notified that he was not mentally unstable, but these requests were both denied. Galibert alleges that his supervisor informed him that, "we did what we had to do."

On Feb. 29, Galibert filed a grievance against Dassinger. On March 6, he filed grievances against Nameniuk and Beck. A week later, on March 12, the former city planner tendered his resignation, citing reputational harm as a result of the spreading of false narratives by city officials to other employees and harassment.

Vukelic's investigation into the events surrounding Galibert's employment and resignation revealed a complex web of communication breakdowns, misunderstandings and concerns about workplace conduct and mental health, outlined in a 56-page report.

She found that Galibert, who had limited interactions with Dassinger, began expressing concerns about his job fit and communication issues with his direct supervisor, City Engineer Josh Skluzacek, as early as October 2023. Galibert says that after submitting a document of department goals to Dassinger, he perceived a dramatic change in attitude towards him and the initial stages of rumors and discussions surrounding his mental health.

Galibert's complaint says that he immediately requested that the "mental health talk" cease but that despite his request, it continued.

The report outlines how the relationship with his supervisor deteriorated post-Christmas, with Galibert feeling increasingly excluded from key meetings when he wouldn't adhere to the city's recommendations and plans for various projects. Galibert says that despite his concerns he did adhere to the city's recommendations and drafted the staff reports as instructed, though he did repeatedly cite ethical concerns.

Various city employees interviewed as part of the investigation corroborated that Galibert's direct supervisor had been disrespectful toward him, leaving Galibert out of critical work meetings. Others are documented as saying they believed the supervisor had the ultimate authority to manage the city planner position as deemed fit.

The investigation determined that on the morning of Feb. 16, city officials — including Dassinger and Nameniuk — took measures they deemed necessary to ensure the safety of employees, which included contacting law enforcement.

Body camera footage and CC footage inside city hall show that limited immediate action wasn't initiated until more than 20 minutes after the incident began, with no staff-wide notification made. Vukelic says that Galibert criticized the city's response, claiming that it caused him significant distress and damaged his reputation.

Galibert requested authorization to temporarily work remotely as an accommodation, while he waited for an apology and explanation. He says that request took so long for city leadership to respond that he was obligated to return to work, in person, or risk losing his job.

Follow-up meetings between city officials failed to resolve tensions, the investigation report stated. City officials continued to argue their feelings that the actions taken were necessary to ensure workplace safety, though they acknowledged that the situation could have been handled better.

Witnesses provided mixed accounts of Galibert's conduct and the appropriateness of the city's response. Some senior leaders and HR felt Galibert was a bit "erratic," while others described him as "professional" and "even-keeled."

According to his official personnel file, Galibert had not received negative or punitive paperwork in his time with the City of Dickinson and was on file a professional and productive employee with good evaluations.

The investigation noted that several city employees stated they had lost respect for Dassinger, Nameniuk and Beck due to the incident, as well as summarized employee accounts of general communication and management issues, particularly in crisis situations.

In rebuttal statements to the investigative findings, Nameniuk and Beck provided their responses to the investigator, defending the actions on Feb. 16.

Beck provided a detailed rebuttal regarding his actions and decisions on the morning of the incident, emphasizing his adherence to policy and the primary goal of ensuring employee safety.

He explained that according to the City's Drug & Alcohol Policy, being in possession of someone else's controlled substance could lead to termination. As the custodian of this policy, Beck said he felt it was his responsibility to document the incident, particularly given the presence of controlled substances. He photographed Galibert's personal belongings to document the contents and establish a chain of custody, sharing these images only with administration personnel.

Beck said that he did not disclose Galibert's identity to any employees not directly involved in the situation and mentioned that he had no authority to initiate lockdown procedures. Despite limited personal interactions with Galibert, Beck noted that he had been approached by several individuals who expressed concerns about Galibert's actions leading up to the incident.

Beck denied using the term "mental meltdown."

The investigator substantiated claims that Beck "more than likely" did use the term "mental breakdown" when speaking with other employees — noting that "multiple witnesses in separate locations heard it."

In her response, Nameniuk emphasized the rationale behind actions taken by city officials and addressed specific concerns raised by Galibert.

She highlighted that City Administrator Dassinger's law enforcement training and recent workplace violence training for other officials likely influenced staff response to the incident. She stated Galibert knowingly left his items in a public lot unattended with purpose. She said that this was "attributable to the erratic and reckless behaviors," Galibert had been displaying lately.

She detailed Galibert's behavior during meetings as a "Jekyll and Hyde" personality, with a calm demeanor with some employees, like those he worked with, while showing agitation with others, in supervisory roles, which raised concerns among the executive staff.

She initially claimed that Galibert never clearly communicated any request to cease discussions about his mental health by staff. Nameniuk later conceded to the investigator that Galibert had made this request, on Feb. 7, but that she had not had time to discuss the matter with Dassinger before Feb. 16. She also defended the actions taken during the incident, based on what she said were observed behaviors and potential threats he posed, even "without concrete evidence."

She denied freely sharing concerns with other employees, asserting that information was confined to HR, administration and law enforcement. She concluded that while the incident had caused tension, the actions taken were necessary for ensuring workplace safety and responding to potential threats responsibly.

No specific rebuttal was included in the report for Dassinger.

The investigator emphasized that she was not investigating whether criminal conduct occurred, but whether city policy was violated. As such she could not make determinations beyond the scope of her purview.

Her investigation concluded with several findings and recommendations, including the need for clearer communication, better handling of emergency situations and improvements in the grievance process to ensure a safe and supportive working environment for all City employees.

The findings concluded that that Dassinger, Nameniuk and Beck had engaged in "other harassment," as defined in the city code.

The investigator notes that Galibert should have been called directly that morning, noting the lack of a phone call "was perplexing." Despite this oversight, the actions taken by Beck and Nameniuk in reporting their concerns were deemed appropriate and were not in violation of City Code.

While the investigator did not find that Dassinger's actions amounted to dishonesty or recklessness, as defined in city code, his conduct was inappropriate, especially during a conversation held in the presence of multiple DPD officers.

Additionally, it was noted that more should have been done to repair the situation with Galibert under Dassinger's leadership, leading the investigator to recommend a written reprimand based on inappropriate aspects of his conduct.

The investigation also revealed significant HR concerns, particularly regarding the negative perception of the department by multiple city employees. Many of the employees interviewed expressed discomfort with approaching HR with their issues, citing a lack of trust in the department's ability to handle matters impartially and effectively.

During interviews, some personnel were critical of employees who had previously brought complaints or encouraged others to do so, indicating a culture at city hall where grievances are viewed negatively.

The investigation determined that this negative atmosphere not only discouraged employees from using the procedures available to them, but also raised the risk of retaliation complaints should staff believe that raising concerns will be held against them.

The investigator emphasized the need for HR to change course and welcome and address concerns without bias, to ensure a safe and comfortable working environment for all employees.

The investigation also provided several recommendations for improving city policies and procedures. These included reviewing and updating the Personnel Chapter (29) of the Municipal Code, providing training on updated Handbook/Personnel Chapter language to City staff, and encouraging the Human Resources Department to welcome and not discourage concerns or complaints.

Finally, the investigator recommended implementing a more streamlined process for addressing emergency situations and notifying City staff, as well as building trust between City employees and leadership, particularly HR, through additional relationship-building activities.

Following the release of the investigative report shedding light on the leadership and workplace dynamics within city hall, the city commission will be tasked with charting the path forward and addressing the issues brought to light.

Galibert is expected to submit his rebuttal to the report findings, which will be discussed in a meeting with city officials on June 19.

At the forefront of the commission's possible agenda following the June 19 meeting will be the consideration of disciplinary action against Dassinger, as recommended by the investigator.

Additionally, the commission will deliberate on potential reforms to the Municipal Code pertaining to personnel policies and procedures. These changes are expected to address systemic deficiencies identified during the investigation and foster a more equitable and supportive work environment for all city employees.

Christina Wenko, City Attorney, confirmed that the City Commission will make the final decision on the findings and recommendations. The City's Code outlines the process: if the investigation finds grounds for the complaint, the City Administrator will decide the appropriate disciplinary action for the offending party and detail the findings in a written notice, including the investigator's report. However, if the City Administrator is the offending party, the appropriate qualified investigator will turn the findings over to the Mayor (president of the commission).

Further, Wenko stated that after reviewing the statute regarding executive sessions, her belief is that the commission cannot go into executive session to discuss the investigation's findings and recommendations. Given open meetings laws and the language in the City's Code, these discussions should occur in a public forum, allowing for transparency and public oversight.

Commissioners will have the opportunity to engage with the public for the first time since the incident and investigation unfolded that left Dickinson without a city planner. This dialogue, if it occurs, will provide transparency and accountability in the wake of the incident, allowing community members to voice their concerns and expectations moving forward.

Despite invitations for commentary on Wednesday, no response has been received from Dassinger, Nameniuk or Beck by the time of this publication on Friday. The City of Dickinson, through Wenko, issued a comment stating that a special meeting with the Board of City Commissioners on June 19 will be held to discuss the investigative report's findings and recommendations. The City emphasized its commitment to a fair and impartial process, reserving further comment until the administrative proceedings are concluded.

Following the release of the investigation report, Galibert told The Press that he wished the situation had unfolded differently, but that he hopes it will be a learning lesson for those involved.

"When I assumed the role of Dickinson's city planner, I never could have imagined this experience. For the sake of his mental health, I hope Dassinger reflects carefully about what he's done. I hope he gains respect for the ways in which his privileged position can impact the lives of others," Galibert said on Wednesday. "I found the investigator's work to be impressive and wish HR and senior management could have been brave enough to be open throughout their communications with her."