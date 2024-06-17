Investigation ongoing after Middle TN business owner indicted for forgery, theft

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin detectives are seeking additional information on the owner of multiple Middle Tennessee transportation companies after he was recently indicted on a slew of charges.

Adam Brock, 38, is charged with forgery over $10,000, three counts of identity theft, computer offenses over $10,000, theft over $10,000, forgery over $60,000, computer offenses over $60,000, and theft over $60,000, according to the Franklin Police Department.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

He was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on Monday, June 10. At the time, Brock was the owner and operator of Reliable Transportation LLC, a transport company based out of Franklin. Following his arrest, he posted a $50,000 bond.

Adam Brock (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

According to officials, Brock is also associated with multiple other companies that have operated in Middle Tennessee, including another transport company out of Franklin called Active Transport LLC.

The other companies he’s believed to have been involved with include Star Express LLC, Tennessee Logistics LLC, Pat’s Transportation LLC, Brock Transport LLC, and Broadway Limousine LLC — the last of which is a limo service in Nashville.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Detectives suspect some of Brock’s former co-workers may have knowledge or may have witnessed something related to their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Thompson at Matthew.Thompson@franklintn.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.