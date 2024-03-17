Investigation ongoing following I-94 shooting; no injuries reported

Police are investigating a freeway shooting on I-94 near Telegraph Road Sunday afternoon, with no injuries reported.

A report of a possible freeway shooting near eastbound I-94 and Telegraph Road came to the Detroit Regional Communication Center at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Michigan State Police said. Troopers arrived on scene and found a vehicle struck by gunfire, with the victim not injured.

Police temporarily shut down westbound I-94 in the area Sunday evening, ramping traffic to M-39 while they searched the freeway for evidence. The freeway reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

3/17 at 4:20 PM

Location:

Eastbound I-94 FWY & Telegraph Rd

Synopsis

The Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a possible freeway shooting near eastbound I-94 Fwy and Telegraph Rd. 1/ pic.twitter.com/FMDDY9ancV — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) March 17, 2024

The gunshot came from the westbound lanes of I-94 and struck the victim in the eastbound lanes of I-94, per a preliminary investigation.

"A bullet has no idea of its intended target. We are fortunate this round only hit a vehicle," said Lieutenant Mike Shaw.

Police canine units searched the freeway for shell casings and to process the victim's car, but did not find evidence. There are no leads yet on a suspect driver or vehicle, and the round fired may have come from the neighborhood above I-94, police said.

Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Westbound lanes of I-94 at Telegraph reopened after shooting