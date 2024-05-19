Investigation ongoing after body discovered near downtown

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple Denver agencies, including the fire department and police, responded to a static water rescue that turned into a death investigation near downtown Sunday afternoon.

The scene was in the area of 35th Street and Chestnut Place. The Denver Police Department said it was in a drainage ditch in the area. The Denver Fire Department said the body was discovered in the South Platte River.

Police said the call came in at 12 p.m. The victim was identified as an adult man.

Police said the cause of death would be determined by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

