Investigation launched into suspected money laundering at Signa Group

The public prosecutor's office in the southern German city of Munich is investigating suspicions of money laundering at the insolvent Signa Group owned by Austrian entrepreneur René Benko, a spokeswoman told dpa on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman for the investigating authority did not name any specific suspects when asked by dpa, but she pointed out that there is no corporate criminal law in Germany: In other words, companies cannot be investigated, only individuals.

"It goes without saying that the facts of the case will be examined comprehensively from a legal perspective, that is also with regard to other possible criminal offences," the investigators said in a statement.

The Sunday edition of the mass-circulation Bild newspaper first reported on the proceedings at the weekend.