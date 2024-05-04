Investigation launched after shooting in Rochester residence leaves one dead

Rochester police are investigating a fatal shooting on Avenue D that occurred Friday evening.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Avenue D around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle, where he died from his injuries about an hour later, police said.

Investigators said they believe an altercation within the residence precipitated the shooting. Presently, no suspects are in custody, police said.

The department’s Major Crimes Section Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage is being asked to call 911.

