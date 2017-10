On Saturday, an Airbus A380 bound for Los Angeles suffered a mid-flight engine explosion and was forced to land in a remote part of eastern Canada.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View