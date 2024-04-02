Investigation into illegal demolition of historic Salt Lake City meetinghouse

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An investigation is underway after the illegal demolition of the historic Fifth Ward Meetinghouse was brought to a screeching halt by city officials on Sunday, who said they never issued a permit to tear down the historic building.

“There were no permits for demolition,” Salt Lake City Planning Director Nick Norris said. “There has been no development plan submitted to the city.”

On Sunday afternoon, city officials say they received calls of an illegal demolition taking place at 740 S. 300 W., where a building sits that is over a century old.

“One of our city employees actually was driving by yesterday and witnessed the demolition happening, confronted the crew that was doing the demolition, and asked them if they had permits,” Norris said. “They claimed that they had a permit and they were like, well, we looked. You don’t. And they got in a truck and drove away.”

The building — which was originally constructed in 1910 and later sold by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978, saying this is a significant religious structure in Salt Lake.

The Utah Historic Preservation Office said being added to that register gives it official recognition but doesn’t actually add any additional protection to the building.

“An honorific designation doesn’t prevent them from demolishing the building or doing whatever they want with it,” said Utah SHPO’s National Register Coordinator Cory Jensen.

However, the building is recognized by the city as historic, which does add protection from demolition.

“The local designation means that, as a landmark site, any change to that property has to be reviewed and approved by the city,” Norris said.

As of now, the future of the building is unknown because, due to the damages it sustained, it could be removed from the national registry.

“It loses integrity like this, you have to make an argument that it no longer retains enough historic integrity,” Jensen said.

However, the city said it’s looking into what happened and why permits weren’t obtained or even requested by the property owner.

“I think just the fact that somebody who’s a known developer in the city had crews that they hired out demolishing a building on a weekend without permits, to us, is enough that, you know, it certainly destroys whatever trust the city has and in issuing permits to that individual and following through,” says Norris.

Depending on what they find, all hope may not be lost for this building.

However, the city said that what happened on Sunday stands as a reminder of why certain policies are in place — and a reminder of the importance these buildings have to Utah’s history.

“You know, if you come in and you work with the city, we’re going to help you find a solution,” says Norris. “Do what you want to do with your property, including being creative about how a property is used when it’s historic, and ensure the ultimate goal is to preserve our landmark sites.”

