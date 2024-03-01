As investigation into ex-UW La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow continues, finalists named in search to replace him

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has announced three finalists in its search to replace former chancellor Joe Gow.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is one step closer to finding a new chancellor and turning the page on a scandal involving its former leader.

Finalists will participate in campus forums March 4-6. The finalists are:

James Beeby, provost of Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire

Betsy Morgan, interim chancellor of UW-La Crosse

Christopher Olsen, provost of Indiana State University

The UW Board of Regents is expected to make its pick later this month

The UW System did not immediately respond Friday about the number of applications received.

More: What to know about about former UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow and the investigation into him

Before Morgan was named a finalist, the interim chancellor fielded a complaint filed by her boss, UW System President Jay Rothman, against her former boss, former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow.

The regents removed Gow as chancellor late last year after discovering he had created sex tapes with his wife and posted them on porn websites. Gow remains a professor, but he isn't teaching this semester. He is on paid leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The UW System hired Husch Blackwell, an outside law firm, to investigate. The findings will go to the UW-La Crosse chancellor and a faculty committee to decide whether Gow should be fired from his tenured faculty position.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com or 414-223-5168. Follow her on X (Twitter) at @KellyMeyerhofer.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Finalists named in UW-La Crosse chancellor search