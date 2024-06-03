Investigation continues into crash that left Palm Bay motorcyclist dead

Melbourne police continue to investigate a crash that left a 49-year-old Palm Bay motorcyclist dead last week.

The crash happened Thursday near the intersection of Eber Boulevard and Forest Lake Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said Frank Nickolas Washburn was treated by paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic homicide investigators reported that the 32-year-old driver of a Tundra pickup, identified as Yvenot Sylpha, was attempting to turn westbound onto Eber Boulevard from Forest Lake Drive when the Tundra struck the motorcycle.

