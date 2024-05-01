Investigation blocks Uptown Charlotte intersection, police say

An intersection in Uptown Charlotte was blocked just before noon Wednesday because of an investigation, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is calling it a “suspicious property investigation” on N. College Street near 5th Street. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw police tape blocking off part of the intersection. Another area at the intersection was covered in a tarp.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We’re working on getting more information, check back for updates.

