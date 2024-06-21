Investigation begins after man fatally shot on 33rd Avenue in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead Thursday night.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to the report of a shooting call in the 800 block of 33rd Avenue, said Capt. Marty Sellers.

The slain man was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Shobe.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing and no further information was provided.

Sirens

